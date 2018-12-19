SALEM, Ore. — The need for Certified Volunteer Ombudsman is high in Southern Oregon. There are over 95 long-term care facilities in Josephine, Jackson, Douglas, Coos, and Curry Counties, and the Office of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman currently have only 25 Certified Ombudsman working to advocate in those counties.
Most of these residents don’t know their rights, or how to fight for them even if they do. An advocate can be there for them and help them find their voice.
Volunteer Ombudsman, Diane Bishop recalls one of her first cases: “My client was newly diagnosed with diabetes and was given a move-out notice because he was non-compliant with his doctor’s dietary orders and his blood sugar levels were erratic. I was able work with the facility and show them that they were only offering high-carbohydrate dishes. Also, since the client was new to diabetes, he needed support and assistance from the staff on how to make good choices. After a trial period of menu changes, closer interaction with the doctor, and more education for the resident, the facility agreed to keep him. This was a win for everyone. The client was able to stay where he was comfortable and settled, and the facility was able to make changes that helped him and all those with dietary issues that came after him.”
“Systemic change is our goal,” says Director, Fred Steele. “We not only want to help the individual resident, but all those who will be in care in the future.” This is important to all of us, considering an estimated 67 percent of people over the age of 65 will require some sort of long-term care support. Most people start to think about it as they watch their parents age. It gives them a glimpse of their future, and most want better conditions than what they see now. Becoming a Certified Ombudsman provides education and experience with the long-term care systems.
Being an Ombudsman isn’t for everyone. It’s a commitment of about four hours a week (though some choose to do more). The initial 48 hours of training is scheduled to happen in Grants Pass Feb. 5-7, and Feb. 12-13, 2019. Other training will be offered throughout the year, throughout the state.
In order to attend the training, the application process must be completed. Volunteers are expected to continue for at least a year after completing the training. Qualities of an advocate include: Good communication and listening skills; Ability to work through conflicts; Determination, tenacity; and Passion for helping people.
Ombudsmen enjoy the benefits of support through a Deputy who works with them, especially on harder cases. They also have their team of other local Certified Ombudsmen, who they meet with monthly. The flexible schedule is an added bonus, and Volunteers choose to work the days and hours that work for them.
To learn more about volunteering or to report a concern at a long-term care facility, call 1-800-522-2602 or visit www.oregon.gov/LTCO.