COOS BAY — "Narratives and Metaphors," an exhibition of paintings by David Carmack Lewis, will be on display at Coos Art Museum. Carmack is exhibiting in the Richter Atrium Gallery at the Museum Oct. 11 through Dec. 7, 2019. A free public opening for Narratives and Metaphors will take place 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.
David Carmack Lewis, a Portland based artist, has been a frequent participant in Coos Art Museum "Expressions West" exhibitions winning first place awards in both 2018 and 2011. He has had several one person exhibitions in Oregon including The Arts Center in Corvallis, Rogue Community College in Grants Pass and Lane Community College in Eugene. To help produce this exhibition, Lewis received a Professional Development Award from the Regional Arts & Culture Council.
Describing his work Lewis says, “It is through narrative and metaphor, the oldest tools of art, that we create and comprehend the new and find new meaning in the familiar. My work explores imagery of the Pacific Northwest ...Dramatic lighting is just one of the tools I use to this end. And the light source, more often than not, is fire. Some of the work presented here was originally part of a large visual essay called “A God in the Hearth” about humanity’s deep connection to fire and the implications of fossil fuels.”
