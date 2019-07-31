Aug. 8 — Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds
Known far and wide as the impossibly big voiced leader of acclaimed soul collective Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds, singer Arleigh Kincheloe has made an astonishing leap forward with Sister Sparrow’s new LP, GOLD. Produced by Carter Matschullat (Chef’Special, Secret Weapons), the album sees Sister Sparrow taking the classic brass-fueled Dirty Birds sound and turning it into something altogether new: a soul-blasted contemporary pop sound both timeless yet utterly now. Recorded mere months after Kincheloe became a new mother, songs like the evocative first single, “Ghost,” and the ebullient title track highlight Sister Sparrow’s strikingly strong vocals while also showcasing her growing muscle as an individualistic, communicative songwriter.
“It was uncharted waters for me in a lot of ways,” she says. “It’s a bit of a departure from what I’ve done before, it’s me really seeking my own personal sound. Like motherhood, making an album is a really personal thing.”
For nearly a decade, Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds have been hailed for their explosive brand of modern soul, equally celebrated for their three studio albums and electrifying live performances. Kincheloe grew up amongst an intensely musical family in upstate New York’s Catskill Mountains, co-founding Sister Sparrow and the Dirty Birds with her brother Jackson at just 18. The band based itself in Brooklyn and soon earned a rep as one of the hardest working outfits anywhere in the world, playing upwards of 150 shows each year including headline dates, sold out residencies, and top festivals. “Sister Sparrow, Arleigh Kincheloe’s nom de disque, is a soul queen,” raved The Washington Post, while The Baltimore Sun simply noted, “Arleigh Kincheloe has one of the biggest voices in the business. Prepare to be blown away.”
Aug. 15 — Aaron Crawford
Blending Country/Americana with inspirations from nearly every genre, Aaron's music is an expression of his life experiences and his love for music and the Northwest.
As the founder and original Cascade Country Artist, Aaron is working hard to raise attention to the country music scene in the PNW by highlighting his unique talent to combine classic country with Seattle rock and roll. His upbringing was surrounded by musical and his career took off as the duo Crawford and James; since then he has gone independent and released two albums with a third due out in Spring of 2018. This year he has shared the stage with Maren Morris, Scotty Mccreery, and Russell Dickerson as well as opened for Lee Brice, Darius Rucker, Adam Craig and Tyler Farr. With performing over 800 shows, his experience, confidence and passion shines on stage. Whether you see him perform a broken down solo acoustic set or backed by his full band of seasoned Seattle musicians, you are guaranteed not to leave disappointed.
If you haven't been to the free outdoor concerts sponsored by Music on the Bay yet, you stil…