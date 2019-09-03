COOS BAY — Professional artist, Nora Sherwood, a Certified Scientific Illustrator based out of Lincoln City, Ore., who will be visiting Coos Art Museum to give a workshop called Beautiful Mushrooms, Portraits in Watercolor. The watercolor workshop is open to up to 12 beginner to intermediate artists 16 and older. Class will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 and Sunday, Nov. 17, at CAM.
Sherwood was featured in Oregon Public Broadcasting’s ArtBeat, February 2019. She became an Illustrator later on in life and graduated from Washington’s Natural Science Illustration certificate program early 2014.
She has illustrated a variety of subjects using a number of mediums including: watercolor, colored pencil, pen and ink, graphite, and scratch-board.
Mushrooms, with their luminous surfaces and lovely round forms, are the perfect subject matter for learning to realistically render natural objects. This workshop will address how to use: measured drawing approaches to correctly render overall shape and anatomical details; shading techniques and color theory to make mushrooms have form; and watercolor characteristics and techniques to bring out both the rough and the smooth qualities of mushrooms.
While mushrooms are the subject matter of this workshop, the techniques shared can be applied to illustrating other natural objects.
Sherwood will help workshop attendees learn new skills and techniques that will improve their drawing and watercolor painting abilities. Through both demonstrations and individual tutoring, she meets students where they are — beginner to advanced — and brings them new ideas about how they can continue to advance their art skills. Students will enjoy the well of professional knowledge and personal artistic information
Supply list: No required purchase. The museum will be supplying materials. But bring your own supplies to enhance the experience.
Essential materials list: Pencil set for graphite studies (typically 3 pencils for sketching – F, 2B and 4B is a useful set); Eraser, pencil sharpener, tortillon or stump; Clear plastic ruler; A sketch pad for sketches and rough drafts; and Watercolors. Bring it with you.
Cost for the workshop series is $105 CAM members or $125 non-members. Registrations are accepted online at www.coosart.org.
For more information regarding classes or scholarship eligibility, contact the Art Education Dept. at 541-267-3901 or email sldonaldson@coosart.org.