Mom’s strolled down the sidewalks in downtown North Bend with their families - many with roses and shopping bags in hand.

The Mother’s Day on Main Street event on Saturday, May 6 was a pre-party for the Mother’s Day holiday designed for the whole family. More than twenty downtown businesses participated in the event offering in-store specials and sign-ups to win free gift baskets throughout the day.

