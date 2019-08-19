NORTH BEND — New mixed media collage classes will be starting at Gallery by the Bay in September on Mondays, Sept. 9, Sept. 16 and again Sept. 23. Collage classes will be from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the gallery located at 2100 Union in North Bend.
Instructor Kim Kimerling will share his creative experiences. As the “gypsy teacher” Kimerling has gathered techniques while teaching the indigenous tribes of the Navajo in this country and teaching in Nigeria at University of Nigeria and from Native American and African accoutrements. Professor Kimerling brings 50 years of experience and many ethnically based ideas to share with students.
Kimerling is proficient in book making, printing, fabric art, clay sculpture and is skilled at turning common items into objets d’art. Most recently he's returned to assembling of wooden images.
For more information and to enroll in classes, call 541-888-9119 or 928-846-5411 and ask for Judy Rose. Cost of the three classes is $75 for all three days.
A basic supplemental list of materials will be provided upon request as most of the materials are supplied by the instructor.