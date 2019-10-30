COQUILLE — Sawdust Theater will host the annual Missoula Children’s Theatre "Gulliver's Travels," featuring more than 50 local students kindergarten through 12th grade from around Coos County.
Gulliver's Travels is part of the Missoula Children's Theatre's unique international touring project and is presented in Coquille by the CREATE Center with the help of the First Community Credit Union and Coquille Key Club.
Performances are scheduled for 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Sawdust Theatre located at 120 N Adams in Coquille. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.
Tune in as this sci-fi spin of the timeless tale that will take you out-of-this world. With his ship-wrecked and his trusty computer JCN on the fritz, brave explorer Gulliver finds himself lost in space with nothing but an Invisible Force to guide him. While transporting from world to world, under the control of the Maniacal Scientist of Lapunta, Gulliver discovers fighting aliens, arrogant Horse Leaders of the foolish Yahoos, larger-than-life royalty (in more ways than one) and robots – all who need just as much help from Gulliver as Gulliver needs from them.
For more information, call Dr. Nancy Keller at 541-290-8479.