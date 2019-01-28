REEDSPORT — Mindpower Gallery has announced their intent to continue with the ever-popular fourth Friday wine tasting. Each month a different wine is served from 5-7 p.m. at the gallery located at 417 Fir Ave. in old town Reedsport. There are often special tastes or featured artists showing during these Friday night events.
Mindpower Gallery a longstanding member of Coastal Douglas Arts and Business Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting arts. Friday, June 14, the featured art will be CDABA's annual show. Rivers Edge will be featured Saturday, June 15, and details are yet to be finalized. Mindpower will be celebrating their 30th year with a special anniversary show during the Sept. 27 wine tasting event.
Also paint during a step-by-step guided class at Mindpower Gallery. The next Sip and Paint with Karylynn Keppol will be Saturday, Feb. 23. Class with 10 or more students will be held 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the gallery.
Students are asked to arrive by 5:15 to get checked in and settled with their refreshments so class starts on time. Cost is $40 per person, includes all your supplies and your first glass of wine. To register, call or text 541-271-2485.