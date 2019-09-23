REEDSPORT — Mindpower Gallery will be celebrating their 30th year in business Friday, Sept. 27. Join the gallery for an anniversary show which will open with a special reception being held from 5-7 p.m.
Tamera and Tara Szalewski will have a special guest performing artist to help mark the occasion. As art advocates, they honor and support local vocal coastal talent, such as Nyah Vollmar who will premiere her third single "Midnight" during the evening of the anniversary show. Guests also will be treated to this young vocalist's previous releases.
Colors are being updated throughout the gallery in preparation for new artwork, including a few past exhibiting artists. There will be a special section of collected works by gallery founder, Rose Szalewski (1948-1996).
The public is invited to join them in celebrating this remarkable occasion.
You have free articles remaining.
"We survived 30 years in a small rural town," said Tamera Szalewski.
Wine tasting will be provided by Season Sellers and Tara Szalewski will have a full banquet table of food and non-alcoholic beverages provided for the evening. And yes, there will be a Sugar Shack birthday cake. For more information contact the gallery at 541-271-2485 or email gallery@mindpowergallery.com Mindpower Gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Fifteen-year-old Nyah is an artist-in-development with Los Angeles-based InRage Entertainment. She released her debut song and music video “Empty Spaces” in February. Her second single, “Flowers On My Grave”, released in August. She looks forward to the premiere of her third single, “Midnight”, on Friday, Sept. 27. Nyah wrote all five songs featured on her debut EP, which will be available at the end of 2019. Nyah is a National anthem singer for the University of Oregon, Eugene Emeralds and the Portland Trail Blazers.