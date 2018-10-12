CHARLESTON — Enjoy great views of the bay, and one of the best birding spots in Coos County, with guest interpreter Joe Metzler you walk through Millicoma Marsh exploring the Marsh Trails for fall migratory birds on Saturday, Oct. 20.
Binoculars and spotting scopes will be provided. The group will be limited to 15 individuals and the cost to participate is $2 each. Participants should dress for the weather and meet 10 a.m. at the parking lot directly behind Millicoma Middle School located at 260 Second Ave. in Eastside. The Bird Walk is approximately 2 hours long. Register online at www.southsloughestuary.org.