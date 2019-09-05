NORTH BEND — A grand opening of the Liberty Theatre Lobby will be held Friday, Sept. 20. Liberty Theatre, home of Little Theatre on the Bay, is located at 2100 Sherman Ave. in North Bend. The Chamber ribbon cutting will be at 6 p.m. with the Chamber ambassadors.
The Liberty Theatre, home of Little Theatre on the Bay is proud to announce the grand opening of their fashionable new lobby area. The lobby has been totally remodeled with both functional and historic updates, thanks to grant foundations, the city of North Bend and support from the entire community.
This completes Phase III of the seven-phase restoration of this historic building in downtown North Bend.
Items of note include:
“Walk of Fame” tiled outdoor entry, featuring starred tiles for Jeff Whitty and Roy Schieder; Mahogany double entry doors; expanded serving areas; elegant concessions counter with glassed front, sponsored by Joel Sweet; classic curved wine and beer bar, sponsored by Darin and CC O’Bryan; electronic menu boards; pendant lighting; and deluxe plush carpet in the Liberty’s colors.
Oscar-nominated Roy Scheider got his start in acting at Little Theatre on the Bay from 1956-1958 while stationed at the Air Force base in North Bend. He later went on to play the police captain in "Jaws," "The French Connection," and many other movies.
Roy's son, Christian Scheider, memorial contribution says, “To read, these many years after my father’s death, that his work began in your theater, a place so far from his home, proves the power of art to reorient our lives for the better. Art allows us imagine new ways of living, and that’s just what LTOB did for my father. When he stumbled into town, his only qualification was his desire. He wanted to engage with ideas and people as committed to the world as he was. Your community recognized and rewarded that ambition, and I hope Roy’s legacy proves the wisdom of that honor. May your theater continue to put faith in those young artists who, when they walk onto this same stage, will be as eager to begin their artistic lives as he was. Theirs will be the same gift Roy was so grateful to receive those many years ago.”
Ribbon cutting will be followed by ticketed event, "Always … Patsy Cline" set to begin at 7 p.m. This two-hour musical show will be performed by the well-known mother-daughter duo, Hannah Kahler and Shirley Kintner. Always … Patsy Cline is a fundraiser for the theater restoration.
Reserved seating is available at www.thelibertytheatre.org.