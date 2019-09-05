PORT ORFORD — The Mildred Hill Concert on Saturday, Sept. 7 will feature the Simple Harmonies of Kevin and Kim Paulson starting at 7 p.m. The Mildred Hill Concerts are held at the Zion Lutheran Church located at 20th and Washington in Port Orford.
The Paulson's Simple Harmonies consist of folk, Broadway, and other American Songbook favorites accompanied by guitar and harmonica.
Concert tickets are available for $15 in advance at Port Orford Co-op or at the door. Those under 18 will be admitted free.