COOS BAY — The annual cemetery Memorial Day services honoring loved ones gone before us will be held begin at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Ocean View Memory Gardens, 1525 Ocean Blvd. in Coos Bay and at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road also in Coos Bay. Both ceremonies will be held with the American Legion Bay Area Post No. 34 and local veterans groups and organizations officiating.
Information and assistance locating grave spaces and flower placement will be provided throughout the weekend by the staff of Sunset Memorial Park, 541-267-7182 and Ocean View Memory Gardens, 541-888-4709.