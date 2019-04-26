{{featured_button_text}}
COOS BAY — South Coast folk Society and Dolphin Playhouse will welcome Kevin Carr, master fiddler, storyteller, bagpiper to the playhouse for a special evening of educational music and entertainment starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2 at Dolphin Playhouse

Karr has entertained for more than 30 years and honed his craft in smoky Irish pubs, remote cabins in Quebec, and in dance halls across America. He learned to play banjo in Latvia and to play the bagpipes of a dozen countries. He has just toe right stories to share during his one-man musical theater of imagination, blending folklore and real life adventures. 

The suggested donation is $5. Refreshments will be available. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Questions? Call 541-435-5198.

