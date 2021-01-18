COOS COUNTY ─ Art is on display celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. at the Pony Village Mall.
Human Rights Advocates of Coos County put up the art Friday and it will be available for public viewing for one week. Human Rights Advocates of Coos County’s board Chair Bittin Duggan said the art was completed by students in the Coos Bay School District.
“When Martin Luther King Jr. Day was declared … someone (from Coos County) hand drew portraits of him and wrote in calligraphy some of his inspirational quotes,” Duggan said. “Then they went around to local businesses and asked to put them up in their windows. That’s how (the art show) started here.”
She added that having students do the art provides a chance for reflection of who Dr. King was and his legacy of fighting for equity and civil rights. Some of the art includes portraits, quotes and collaborative work.
“I love that the teachers engaged the kids and educated them about (Martin Luther King Jr.) and what he said in the past and how it pertains to today,” she said.
In addition to the show at the mall, the Human Rights Advocates of Coos County is promoting over 45 virtual events showcasing art in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
“It’s uniting and educational for our community to take this year of not joining together the way we usually do, due to COVID-19, and take time to participate in other activities across the country,” Duggan said. “It’s a great time for us to participate in something bigger.”
Some of the events being promoted through the group will take place over the course of two and a half months and can be viewed on the University of Michigan’s website at https://oami.umich.edu/um-mlk-symposium/events.
On Tuesday, Jan. 19, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lipscomb University is leading a free Martin Luther King Jr. Day via virtual forum. To register, visit www.lipscomb.edu/events.
For information about the events, visit the Human Rights Advocates of Coos County’s Facebook page.
“The triumph of the human spirit has never been as evident as it has been this year and we hope that you explore these virtual celebrations to appreciate how Dr. King’s legacy inspires people across our county in incredible ways,” read a press release from the organization.
