COOS BAY — The Brothers Comatose, a familiar name in the roots and Americana landscape, have been hitting it hard for the past 10 years, and now with some lineup changes the band is taking what they call a “palette cleanser.”
Once Ben Morrison will be making a stop locally to play at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at 7 Devils Brewing Co. and then off to other West Coast cities for more palette cleansing music.
“We all needed to pursue our own things for a bit. Mine is to take that time and make as much music as I can and try some sonic exploration, something totally different than the thing I've been used to for the last 10 years in BroCo. So, I just booked some studio time and sat my ass down to write a bunch of songs. This change in the band has brought up all sorts of feelings in me and the only way for me to process all that stuff is to write.” says Ben Morrison.
The EP will be recorded analog style to two " tape at Tiny Telephone Studios in San Francisco. The choice to go analog was an easy one for Ben Morrison.
“When you’re recording to tape, you don’t have those fine tuning details. You just have to play and sing your asses off in the studio," he said. "Sometimes you make mistakes but some mistakes can be cool. It adds humanness to a record and I love that. Perfection is sterile and crappy.”
“My vision for this project is to explore the fringes of the music I've been writing that. I wasn't able to explore fully with a string band. I've been working on lots of songs with different grooves, slow groovy crooner tunes and some uptempo rockers.
"I kept asking myself why am I doing this thing? It’s kind of like my Rumspringa. Like the Amish do with their youth, letting them out into the world to experience all the different non-Amish facets of life. That’s what I’m doing right now.”