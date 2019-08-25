COOS BAY — Mark your calendar for this year's Manhattan Short Film Festival at the Egyptian Theatre. The final ten selections have been announced for its 22nd annual Short Film Festival, a worldwide event taking place in over 400 venues across six continents between Sept. 26th and Oct. 6, 2019. Manhattan Short is the only event of its kind. The final ten are screened simultaneously across the world during a one-week period, with the Best Film and Best Actor awards determined by ballots cast by the audiences in each participating venue. By virtue of their selection by Manhattan Short, each short film is automatically Oscar-qualified.
The Final Ten Manhattan Short finalists hail from seven countries with films from France, Iran, Canada, Germany, and Finland alongside two films from USA and a record three from the United Kingdom. These Final ten films represent the best short films among 1250 submissions from 70 countries received by Manhattan Short for 2019, testimony to the enduring vibrancy and creativity of short films worldwide.
Manhattan Short continues to be a premier showcase for female directors with five of the Final Ten films directed by woman, including ine from Iran. This year's Final Ten represent an extraordinary range of film genres that includes intimate dramas, spine-tingling suspense, and hilarious comedies, as well as genre surprises like a pair of science fiction films and one that focuses on tennis. "A narrative short film on sports is as rare as a centaur sighting," notes Pia Andell, director of the The Match.
The Manhattan Short Final Ten are: "Nefta Football Club" (France); "Debris" (USA); "Driving Lessons" (Iran); "Tipped" (Canada); "Sylvia" (United Kingdom); "The Match" (Finland); "This Time Away" (UK); "Malou" (Germany); "A Family Affair" (UK); and "At The End of the World" (USA).
Egyptian Theatre dates and showtimes are: Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28 are both at 7 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 29 at 2 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and; Sunday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. General admission is $7 or $6 to members and seniors. Sorry no passes.
All Final Ten short films will become Oscar-qualified, meaning they will become automatically eligible for an Academy Award nomination, by screening for a week at Los Feliz 3 Cinemas in the county of Los Angeles Sept. 20-26.