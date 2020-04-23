REEDSPORT — As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, the Lower Umpqua Hospital District has had to undergo some changes in services and operations.
According to a release from LUHD, they’ve seen a dramatic decrease in laboratory and imaging services. The District has had to implement a new way of doing business. Patients now have to go through a screening process before being allowed into the hospital. Many departments have also had to reduce hours and implement staffing changes.
At present, 53 part- and full-time employees have been either laid-off, had hours reduced, or been moved to another position.
Non-emergency procedures have also had to be put on hold.
The following services have also been changed. Telehealth Appointments are available; Primary care providers and surgeons are being housed until further notice; Licensed Clinical Social Worker Becky Rice is still available for appointments.
“We make adjustments as needed and use technology when possible,” said Ryan Fowler, chief administrative officer of LUH. “For the safety of our patients and staff, we implemented the Telemedicine video visits through Umpqua Connect.”
Telehealth service is health care provided through electronic communications. There are real-time interactions available between a patient and provider with audio and video programs, as well as communicating with email or other options.
“In some cases, both communication methods are ideal for delivering exceptional patient care,” states the Umpqua Health Alliance.
Dunes Family Health Care and the LUH Retail Pharmacy have also changed their hours. The Health Care office will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. with the pharmacy open from Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Rehabilitation Department is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Reedsport Medical Clinic, the LUH Specialty Clinic, the Walk-In Clinic, and the LUH Cafe are closed to the public until further notice.
“We are experiencing unprecedented times which brings unwelcomed decisions,” said Fowler. “We look forward to bringing our staff back once we are able to resume normal operations.”
More information is available on the District’s website at lowerumpquahospital.org. Information on telehealth can be found at www.umpquahealth.com.
