COOS BAY — The Logos Players will host a dinner theater and matinee featuring "What Men Live By." The dinner theater will be accompanied by a chili feed and a silent auction. Dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, and entertainment at 7 in the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church social hall located at 1290 Thompson Road in Coos Bay. A matinee will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.
Leo Tolstoy is best known as a novelist of love and historical themes.
Toward the end of his life, however, after experiencing a religious crisis, he wrote a number of small tales that focus on questions of faith and meaningful living. “What Men Live By" (and other stories) is composed of four of these writings.
The stories in this collection ask profound questions and gently supply helpful hints to their answers: What is the most important thing to do? Who is the most important person? What is worth owning? What rules should men live by? How much land does a man need? How should we respond to cruelty and violence? What should we bother to discuss? And many more.
Logos’ Reader’s Theater event features two of these three stories performed by logos regulars as well as new covers. There will also be musical accompaniment.
The story of "What Men Live By" begins with a poor shoemaker who, on a cold winter's day, comes upon a young man lying naked and shivering near a roadside shrine. He takes the stranger home and events gradually reveal the young man's identity, even as the young man himself learns the answers to three questions: What is given to us in life? What is not given to us to know? and What do human beings live by?
Admission to these presentations is pay what you can. Proceeds will go toward a remodel project of the social hall.
For more information, call the church office at 541-267-2347.