COOS BAY — Logos Players has announced their next production, "Proof" by David Auburn, will open Friday, March 29.
Catherine has inherited her late father’s mathematical brilliance, but she is haunted by the fear that she might also share his debilitating mental illness. She has spent years caring for her now-deceased father, and upon his death, she feels left alone to pick up the pieces of her life without him. Caught between a newfound connection with Hal, one of her father’s former students, and the reappearance of her sister, Claire, Catherine finds both her world and her mind growing increasingly unstable. Then Hal discovers a groundbreaking proof among the 103 notebooks Catherine’s father left behind, and Catherine is forced to further question how much of her father’s genius or madness she will inherit. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for best play, David Auburn’s Proof is a passionate, intelligent story about fathers and daughters, the nature of genius, and the power of love.
Half the proceeds from this production will benefit South Coast Family Harbor, a nonprofit organization that helps prevent child abuse and neglect by using individualized community supports to strengthen high-risk families and keep children safe, healthy and ready to learn.
The show will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road in Coos Bay. Performances start at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday March 29-30 and April 5-6 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31 and April 7. There is complimentary childcare available in the nursery during every performance compliments of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Tickets are $10 and are available online at logosplayers.eventbrite.com or by calling 541-267-2347.