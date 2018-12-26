COOS BAY — Hear all about it! Members of Southwestern's Autobiography/Memoir Writing Class will read short excerpts of local stories 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Coos History Museum's Sprague Room.
Readings of short excerpts of local stories, from the Columbus Day Storm of 1962 to the Moore Mill in Bandon, these stories span our county and beyond. Join us to hear these tales and more. A brief question and answer period and refreshments will follow the reading. This event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit the Coos History Museum website at www.cooshistory.org.