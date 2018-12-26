Try 1 month for 99¢
56903265 writer
Photo by Jose Luis Pelaez

COOS BAY — Hear all about it! Members of Southwestern's Autobiography/Memoir Writing Class will read short excerpts of local stories 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Coos History Museum's Sprague Room.  

Readings of short excerpts of local stories, from the Columbus Day Storm of 1962 to the Moore Mill in Bandon, these stories span our county and beyond. Join us to hear these tales and more. A brief question and answer period and refreshments will follow the reading. This event is free and open to the public. 

For more information, visit the Coos History Museum website at www.cooshistory.org.

 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0