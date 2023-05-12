A mythic Pacific Northwest sea serpent may actually exist as an elusive rare ocean species – and it has been spotted many times off the Oregon Coast.
At least that’s what Cam Parry told his captive audience during a lecture at the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology in Charleston on May 5.
“I want you to sit back, relax and get ready to enter another world. It’s the world of the unknown,” Parry told his audience before belting into song. “Welcome wonderful, curious explorers. It doesn’t get better than that.”
Parry said the event was a kind of a throwback to the days before television and even before radio, when everyone in a community would gather and listen together to stories passed down through generations.
“Every time we think about peering into the undersea world, it ignites our imaginations. It’s a beautiful world completely separate from ours here on land, and it’s estimated that 91 percent of undersea inhabitants are yet to be discovered,” he said.
Sure, a lot of that might be microscopic ocean life – but not all of it.
“What about the discoveries yet to come?” Parry asked.
“It’s all about hope for the future,” he told his audience at the Oregon Institute of Biology – many of whom were students. “That’s why you are doing what you are doing. That is why you are studying to become marine biologists.”
Parry was introduced to the audience by Dr. Craig Young, a professor and director at Oregon Institute of Marine Biology. Professor Young described Parry as “a quintessential member of the community.”
“He is an avid hunter and fisherman. He is a very serious conservationist and made a career out of fighting for restoration and preserving habitat,” Young said. “He was also recently named a NOAA environmental hero, which a very impressive title.”
Parry is a former Coos County commissioner, and his popular radio show and podcast, “Hooked on Oregon” and “Cam Parry’s Out There” have received many awards.
“He is a very famous member of our little community. Moreover, he has had a long-standing interest in a beast called the Cadburosaurus,” Young said.
Parry said his discovery of the prehistoric Sabre Tooth Salmon (which could reach 60-feet-long and up to 450 pounds) sparked his imagination into what other creatures might be found underwater.
Ever since ancient times, many individuals have reported sightings of a Loch Ness-type sea monster swimming in the frigid ocean waters of the Pacific Northwest. Parry has had a long interest in these reports and assembled evidence for the existence of this sea creature.
“Sea serpents – their legend and their lore – have been with us since the dawn of exploration,” Parry said.
Sightings of the Cadburosaurus span from ancient to recent times. Parry argues the Cadburosaurus – or Caddy for short – could potentially be the last living sea serpent off of the Pacific Coast.
Indigenous drawings from Alaska to San Francisco depict similar looking sea creatures with a long body and small head.
“How would that happen unless they were all seeing the same thing up and down the Pacific Coast?”
The Cadburosaurus, has been described as having a long, undulating body and serrated tail, with large eyes and a horse-shaped head.
“Caddy is a creature that has been seen, photographed and heard, but their existence has never been proven. It’s like a Republican in San Francisco,” Parry joked. “But with Caddy we have a photo record, we have film, and at one time – even an intact carcass.”
Caddy has been described as being curious and playful. The only time one was ever reported as coming after a boat was when somebody was shooting at it or attempting to take a juvenile.
Parry said most sightings of Caddy were made by people “who had nothing to gain, but everything to lose.” The people who reported seeing Caddy had good reputations and high standings in the community. He argued these were not “bottom of the whiskey barrel” sightings.
A very recent sighting was made just a few years ago by the crew of a local commercial salmon trawler. This crew saw a Cadburosaurus off of Whiskey Run Beach. It came right off the bow of a ship – raised its’ head, looked at the crew – and literally blinked at them before going underwater.
“Of course they all tried to reach for their cameras, but it never came back up for its’ close up,” Parry said.
Through the years there have been many Cadburosaurus sightings, Parry said. Before he wrapped up, Parry introduced an audience member, whom he said was a bit reluctant to speak, but agreed to share his story for the first time in public.
The audience member came up and told a story about how he saw a Cadburosaurus with his sister and friend when they were teenagers in 1962 off of the Oregon Coast. The man said it first appeared to be a submarine but then a head poked up and looked at them before taking off into the deep ocean – faster than anything he had ever seen. After that, a woman in the audience shared that her father had encountered a Cadburosaurus while he was fishing and refused to ever go back out to that spot.
It had many wondering if there might be something more to Caddy? While it may be farfetched, Parry noted that life is full of possibilities.
“For those of us who are so inclined after tonight to be a little bit convinced that there might be a Cadburosaurus – that it might be possible – I want you to be comforted that it is protected by the State of Oregon.”
Laws distinctively protect it, because any animal that is not distinctively classified by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife cannot be hunted, captured or transported.
“How wonderful that it is protected,” Parry said.
