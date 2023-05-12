Cam Parry

Cam Parry poses with a Cadburosaurus that students in Dr. Craig Young's class made before the “Cadburosaurus: the depths of our imagination,” lecture at the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology.

 Photo by Bree Laughlin

A mythic Pacific Northwest sea serpent may actually exist as an elusive rare ocean species – and it has been spotted many times off the Oregon Coast.

At least that’s what Cam Parry told his captive audience during a lecture at the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology in Charleston on May 5.

Caddy 1

Excerpt from Paul LeBlond's book "Discovering Cadborosaurus"
Caddy 3

A picture of a reported specimen in an excerpt from Paul LeBlond's book "Discovering Cadborosaurus"
Caddy 2

Excerpt from Paul LeBlond's book "Discovering Cadborosaurus"
