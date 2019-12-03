NORTH BEND — In the small conference room at the North Bend Library on Tuesday, Dec. 10, between noon and 3:30 p.m., the public is invited to view the displays of the eight woman who truly made the Universal Declaration of Human Rights equal for all women and men.
"Record your voice for Human Rights to help spread the word in all languages," said a spokesperson. "We will record and upload live recordings of Coos County citizens reciting one of the 30 Human Rights in your own language."
Learn more about the 30 Human Rights ascribed in the Declaration and how the Human Rights Advocates of Coos County work to uphold these in the community.
Human Rights Day is observed every year on Dec. 10 — the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This Declaration is a milestone document that proclaimed the inalienable rights that everyone is inherently entitled to as a human being — regardless of race, color, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status. It is the most translated document, available in more than 500 languages.
You have free articles remaining.
Drafted by representatives of diverse legal and cultural backgrounds from all regions of the world, the Declaration establishes the equal dignity and worth of every person.
"Thanks to the Declaration, and states' commitments to its principles, the dignity of millions has been uplifted and the foundation for a more just world has been laid," said a spokesperson. "While its promise is yet to be fully realized, the very fact that it has stood the test of time is testament to the enduring universality of its perennial values of equality, justice and human dignity.
"The Universal Declaration of Human Rights empowers us all. We need to stand up for our own rights and those of others. We can take action in our own daily lives, to uphold the rights that protect us all and thereby promote the kinship of all human beings."