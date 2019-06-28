COOS BAY — A Local Author Panel will be held at Coos Bay Public Library and feature four local authors who will present their work before opening the floor to questions. Afterwards, authors will be available to sell and sign their books. The event will be held 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, in the Myrtlewood Room at the Coos Bay Public Library and it is open to all members of the public.
Writing teacher and poet, Annis Cassells of Coos Bay, will read from her new collection of poems, "You Can’t Have It All." Born and raised in a small town near the Oregon coast, Kay Jennings will present her debut mystery novel, "Shallow Waters." Port Orford’s Helen Picca will focus on her latest work of nonfiction, "From the "Hamster Wheel to Happiness in 10 Easy Steps." Gary Carter of Port Orford will showcase his brand new, "The Beginner's Guide to Growing Herbs and Their Culinary, Medicinal, and Mystical Properties," released June 21.