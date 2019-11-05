NORTH BEND — Fred Vassar, presenter for November's Bay Area Artists Association, is a retired art history teacher at Southwestern Oregon Community College and will be the presenter for BAAA’s regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. The meeting is held in the upstairs classroom at Coos Art Museum, 235 Anderson St. in downtown Coos Bay. Refreshments will be provided and guests are always welcome.
The educator will discuss his estate painting collection of the late Stan Fullerton, who spent his recent retirement years as a resident in the Coos Bay area. A prolific artist of the '60s, Fullerton had a studio in New York and migrated to the West Coast sometime at the turn of this century. His work, most on canvasses 4- by 5-feet and larger, depicted the artist’s candid view of the craziness of humanity, claiming they were of his friends. They are life-size, bold in color, humorous caricatures and exaggerations of life from the eyes of the artist. From an interview with Fullerton, Vassar quotes Stan as having said, “I paint human folly!” The photos (shown) of Fullerton’s triptych is entitled “So Everything Finally Goes to The Dogs."
Paintings from private collections and some drawings with thumbnail sketches from Coos Art Museum will be shown in conjunction with Vassar’s presentation.
Fullerton’s pedigree included attending the Art Student League and befriending George Gross. Moving to the California Bay Area, he was also associated with the Beat Generation.
Vassar, was raised in the Westchester, Calif. area, and the son of an Emmy-winning set-designer for movies. He was introduced by his father to abstract art at an early age. “We had an Emmy Award on the mantle in our home,” Vassar says.
Fred received his B.A. in Art History at California State University Dominguez Hills and an M.A. in Humanities there.
He started his teaching career in art history, architectural history and fine art at Woodbury University in Burbank, Calif., and was honored with “Best Teacher of The Year” award.
I interviewed our presenter at his antiques establishment, 247 N Broadway next to the landmark Tioga Hotel in downtown Coos Bay. Vassar says of the Fullerton collection, “When I first saw his work I felt I was in the presence of profound talent!”
Vassar may be reached at 541-217-9042 or on line fvassar@charter.net.
The Bay Area Artists Association is a nonprofit organization that meets at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Coos Art Museum.
For information, visit them at: bayareaartistsassociation.org.