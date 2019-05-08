The American Red Cross has a severe shortage of type O blood and continues its urgent call for all blood and platelet donors to give now after multiple snow storms and frigid temperatures further reduced lifesaving donations. Severe weather has caused thousands of blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. Right now, blood donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in, and there is less than a 3-day supply of most blood types on hand.
Spread the word about the shortage and ask friends and family to donate. If you have questions about Douglas or Coos county drives, contact Val Gordon at 541-530-8936.
5/10/2019 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM First Baptist Church of Bandon
5/14/2019 01:00 PM - 06:00 PM Coquille Community Building
5/15/2019 01:00 PM - 06:00 PM Maple Elementary School, Myrtle Point
5/16/2019 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM Bay Clinic, Coos Bay
5/16/2019 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM Powers High School
5/17/2019 09:00 AM - 02:00 PM Coquille High School
5/30/2019 09:00 AM - 02:30 PM Elkton High School