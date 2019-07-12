COOS BAY — Live Culture Coast invites Oregon’s writers, poets, and creatives to submit short poems for the first-ever Live Culture Coast, a sensory celebration of fermentation, creativity, and exploration set along the edge of the continent, amidst the wilds and wonders of the Southern Oregon Coast. This is the first year for Live Culture Coast, which offers 60-plus experiences hosted by the makers, creators, and entrepreneurs of the Southern Oregon Coast.
Three jury-selected poems will be painted on a series of road signs, Burma Shave-style, to be erected at points on the Live Culture Coast route—the southernmost 135 miles from Reedsport to Brookings. Selected poems to be mounted on road signs in support of 10-day “sensory celebration” along the Southern Oregon Coast Oct. 18-27.
“We want residents and travelers alike to feel the spark of joy that one of these poems can deliver,” says Live Culture Coast Creative Director Amber Peoples. “Whether you happen upon the poems while exploring or set out to find them, ‘place-based publishing’ adds an element of surprise and delight to the Live Culture Coast experience.”
Up to 10 additional poems will be published on Live Culture Coast outlets such as the event guide, website, and social media. The deadline for submissions is Friday, Aug. 2.
The poems must follow the Burma Shave format: five lines of one to four words each. Lines 2 and 5 must rhyme. The poems should capture the spirit and experience of Live Culture Coast and the Southern Oregon Coast. Poets may explore themes of fermentation and effervescence, coast communities and human possibilities, natural wonder and the experience of place.
Questions? Email liveculturecoast@gmail.com. Poem guidelines are available at bit.ly/callforpoems.