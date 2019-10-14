NORTH BEND — On Wednesday, Nov. 6, North Bend Public Library will present a one-hour harp workshop and an evening concert featuring harpist, and Wyndham Hill/Sony recording artist, Lisa Lynne. Both the workshop and the concert are free.
At 2 p.m., the Hands-on-Harps workshop will give participants the chance to see that the harp is a beginner-friendly instrument. Attendees will create music, both well-known melodies and improvised tunes. Lynne has presented these interactive workshops at hospitals, schools, senior facilities, rehabilitation centers and summer camps.
Celtic harps are provided, but space is limited to the first twenty participants in line by the library’s event room.
You have free articles remaining.
At 6:30 p.m., the library will proudly present Celtic Harps, Rare Instruments and Wondrous Stories with Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter. Both Lynne and Frankfurter tour with Celtic harps and a variety of lesser-known stringed instruments, including nyckelharpa, Ukrainian bandura, bouzouki, cittern and more.
Following the concert, Lynne and Frankfurter will perform at the Yachats Celtic Festival, Nov. 8-10.
For more information about this and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400 or visit the website at http://northbendoregon.us/library.