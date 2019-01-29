COOS BAY — Coos Bay Public Library will be holding a series of speed dating events throughout February and March. Single ladies and gentleman are invited to come try out speed dating at the library, where snacks and music will be provided. Speed dating will be broken up into three different age brackets on different dates: ages 20-40 on Friday, Feb. 15; ages 30-50 Friday, Feb. 22, and ages 50-plus Friday, March 15.
Events will take place 4-6 p.m. in the Myrtlewood Room on the aforementioned days. Attendees are advised to bring a favorite book or movie to talk about. Registration and valid ID are required for this event. Those who are interested can sign up on Coos Bay Public Library’s event page, or contact the library to register.