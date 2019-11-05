CHARLESTON — The Oregon Institute of Marine Biology announces a public event, the Fall 2019 Marine Biology Public Lecture, to begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. The lecture will be presented by Dr. Daniel Okamoto, assistant professor of biology at the Department of Biological Sciences at Florida State University "Working Towards Sustainable and Just Management of Marine Resources." Dr. Okamoto will talk about his research on why populations of marine organisms flourish or collapse, how climate change and harvesting affects marine populations, and the prospects for sustainability of wild fisheries.
The lecture will be held in the OIMB Boathouse Auditorium. To get to the auditorium, visitors should park along Boat Basin Drive, walk along the road past the USCG housing, and follow signs down the lighted path beyond. Everyone is invited to attend and admission is free.
Dr. Okamoto's summary of his lecture: Numerous fisheries worldwide have collapsed. These collapses directly threaten both ecosystems and fishing communities that rely on healthy populations. This talk will touch on how: species such as Pacific herring and northern abalone, that were once sustainably harvested for millennia, have been driven to the brink; why climate change poses substantial and imminent threats to nearshore ecosystems around the world; and why there is hope for a sustainable, just and resilient future of wild fisheries.
Dan Okamoto is an assistant professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Florida State University. He received his PhD from UCSB, a Master's in Fisheries from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and undergraduate degree from the University of Washington, and worked as a post-doctoral researcher at Simon Fraser University and the Hakai Institute. Okamoto and his group study how and why populations of marine organisms (fish, invertebrates, kelp) sometimes flourish, sometimes collapse and how harvesting can shape those fates. Their research combines SCUBA-based fieldwork with math and modeling to understand what shapes the dynamics of populations. They collaborate extensively with First Nations and fisheries agencies in an effort to inform more just and sustainable management of fisheries and ecosystems.