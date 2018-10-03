NORTH BEND — Starting Tuesday, Oct. 9, you can learn to Tango or how to Night Club Two Step. Brett Granstrom, Spark Up Dance, will offer classes starting at 6 p.m. first with American Tango Level 2.
This class will be for anyone ready to take their Tango beyond the basics. Students will learn how to move with confidence and flare. This class will include movements such as Fans, Foot Flicks, and Pivot Turns so your dancing will stand out from an average Tango dancer.
Then at 7 p.m. Night Club 2 Step level 1 will begin. This class is great for anyone new to partner dancing, and those who are ready to learn a new style. Night Club 2 Step is a slow, graceful, and smooth style of dance. It includes elements from both Ballroom and Latin styles, making this a fantastic way to get your feet wet for future dances.
Cost is $40 per person for each 4 week class.
Dance classes will be held at North Bayside Grange located at 67575 East Bay Road — the big green building downtown Glasgow.