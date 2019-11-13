NORTH BEND — Southwestern Oregon Chapter of the American Rhododendron member Ron Prchal will be demonstrating a technique for turning Styrofoam containers into hypertufa trough planters. Planters can be used for propagating seedlings, creating rock gardens, plantings of succulents or other plants as desired. Hypertufa is a cement based mixture used in place of real tufa which is a porous limestone.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, in the Coos Curry Housing Authority Building, located on 1700 Monroe St. in North Bend.
The public is invited to attend the meeting, watch the demonstration and ask questions about the unique process of turning a Styrofoam shipping container, or ice chest, into a repurposed container for gardening.