MYRTLE POINT — The Coos County Master Food Preserver volunteers are offering a Pressure Canning 101 with a dried bean workshop on Saturday, Jan. 26, at the OSU Extension Office located at 631 Alder St. in Myrtle Point. Attendees will get hands-on experience in pressure canning using dried beans.
Times and methods have changed over the years, and there is a lot of misinformation and unsafe practices on the Internet. That’s why the MFP volunteers offer these workshops, to provide people with research based recipes and methods. For those who are uncomfortable using their pressure canner, this workshop will give them the opportunity to get instructions and tips. The steps to be taught can be applied to any food that requires pressure canning, such as meats, seafood and vegetables.
The workshop is $10, and will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Space is limited so registration is recommended, call 541-572-5263, ext. 25292.