MYRTLE POINT — The Coos County OSU Master Food Preservers invites everyone to join them for a Tomatoes & Salsa Workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Extension office. Participants will learn the basics of canning tomatoes and salsas, including how to assess family recipes for safety, and other food preservation methods for tomatoes including dehydration. Participants will get to take home a jar of salsa.
The workshop will be held at the OSU Coos County Extension Service, 631 Alder Street, in Myrtle Point. For more information, or to reserve a spot, call 541-572-5263, ext. 25292 or 25299. The workshop fee is $10. Participants may wish to bring a snack or light lunch.