COQUILLE — Like the beauty of abstract paintings? Like to play with colors? Try your hand at acrylic pours in a class at the Coquille Valley Art Center in October.
Acrylic pouring is a form of abstract painting using fluid acrylic paints that requires no painting experience. Instead of using paint brushes, we pour the paint on the canvas and watch the magic happen as we manipulate the paints. It's fun and easy.
For this class, all supplies will be included - choose your own colors, and you will have a finished 8" X 10" painting completed by the end of the class. Your painting will be ready to pick up the following Wednesday or through other arrangements with the instructors.
Established artists in different fields, the three instructors are Carol Todd, Kathy Chambers and Susan "Sooz" Chambers. Each will share their techniques and explore art principles and abstract ideas at the class.
"The possibilities are unlimited," Carol Todd said. She frequently uses her artistic and multimedia skills for creating award-winning photos. "I have no plan; I just put colors down. I almost always end up with something I like."
Sometimes paintings don't turn out how they were intended and every acrylic pour is unique. It is easy to scrape off the paint midway through if you don't like how the painting is progressing and start over.
"I love it that it's always a surprise and it's never quite what I intended it to be," award-winning quilter Kathy Chambers said. "I've also discovered several rescue techniques to save a painting and turn it into something fairly decent."
The flexibility and endless techniques allow for imaginative designs and experimenting. Tools such as hair dryers, straws, forks, palette knives, keychains, culinary torches, and balloons create many special effects.
"Acrylic pouring gets me out of my traditional, exacting watercolor mind-set," watercolor artist Sooz said. "It helps me loosen up and explore the how colors interact."
Join them from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Coquille Valley Arts Center to start your pouring adventure. The cost is $30 for Coquille Valley Art Association members and $35 for non-members.
For more information or to register, call 541-888-8633.