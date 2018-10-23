COOS BAY — Learn some new tangles and tangle variations that work together to make fun and fanciful flowers by joining certified Zentangle teacher Rosie Hill from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 at Coos Art Museum. In the Fanciful Flowers, Zentangle class students will color their flowers with Prismacolor pencils and then learn a technique that softens and blends the colors to give the look of watercolor.
Participants will need to bring Micron 01 pen to class. All other materials are included in class fee. Zentangle books and other supplementary materials also will be available for purchase.
Class is limited to 12 students and teens and adults of all skill levels are welcome. The fee is $35 or $30 CAM members. Registration ends Oct. 27. Register online at www.coosart.org or visit Coos Art Museum at 235 Anderson in Downtown Coos Bay.