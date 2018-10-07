MYRTLE POINT — Selling Your Logs, an evening workshop will cover the basics of timber harvesting and timber sale management for small woodland owners. Selling Your Logs will be held 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at Coos County OSU Extension, 631 Alder St. in Myrtle Point.
Topics will include harvesting systems, harvesting costs, safety, sale types, steps on a timber sale, how to estimate volume per acre, how to find a log buyer, purchase orders and bucking, how to find a logger, contracts, timber markets. Cost for the course is $15 per person or $20/family sharing class materials.
Space is limited, register by Oct. 19. To register, contact Shawna at 541-572-5263 or online at http://bit.ly/CoosCountyForestry.