COOS BAY — The South Coast Folk Society will host an evening of English Country Dancing from 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at the Coos Bay Senior Activity Center. This public event will feature live music by the Outstanding Open Band, and dance lessons and calling by Alixe Dance of Roseburg.
Singles, couples and families can all enjoy English Country Dancing, it is a lovely, graceful form of casual social dancing appropriate for all ages. Experience is not required.
The Outstanding Open Band consists of over twenty talented local musicians dedicated to playing great dance music. Alixe Dancer, the caller for the evening, is a highly experienced and very personable instructor and caller with a repertoire ideal for all skill levels.
This is an informal dance, however, period dress is welcome. This event is alcohol- and fragrance-free. Coos Bay Senior Activity Center is located at 886 S. Fourth St. in Coos Bay.
Refreshments, scones and tea will be served. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. General admission is $7; Seniors over 60, $6; members, $5; students and supervised children under 12 admitted free.
For more information, call 541-404-8267 or check at www.southcoastfolksociety.com.