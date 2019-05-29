NEWPORT — The Oregon Chapter of the American Cetacean Society in partnership with Whale and Dolphin Conservation will be screening the documentary "Artifishal" for Orca Action Month. The event will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, and is free and open to the public.
Artifishal is a film about people, rivers, and the fight for the future of wild fish and the environment that supports them. It explores wild salmon’s slide towards extinction, threats posed by fish hatcheries and fish farms, and our continued loss of faith in nature. The film received the Tribeca X Award at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.
The event will be held at Rogue Brewers on the Bay, 2320 OSU Drive, Newport. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Contact Joy Primrose, ACS Oregon Chapter President at marine_lover4ever@yahoo.com or 541-517-8754 for more information.
The American Cetacean Society protects whales, dolphins, porpoises, and their habitats. The non-profit organization was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in San Pedro, CA. Information on the ACS can be found on the website: www.acsonline.org. You can also find us on Facebook at American Cetacean Society-Oregon Chapter.
Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) is the leading global charity dedicated to the protection of whales and dolphins. Our mission is to amaze people with the wonder of whales and dolphins and inspire global action to protect them. Additional information is online at whales.org