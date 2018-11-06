CHARLESTON — The Oregon Institute of Marine Biology will present José Marín Jarrín, a fisheries ecologist at Humboldt State University in the Department of Fisheries Biology. In recent years, Jarrin worked at the Charles Darwin Foundation studying the life history of several commercially important fish species, the impact of El Niño events on artisanal fisheries catch and the role of mangroves for the early life stages of fishes in the Galápagos.
Admission is free to Jarrin's presentation, "The underwater Galapagos: The world that Darwin never witnessed" that will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at OIMB in the Boathouse Auditorium. The address is 63466 Boat Basin Drive in Charleston. Park and walk past USCG Housing.