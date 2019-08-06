COOS BAY — Fifty years ago the moon served as near impossible goal that drove a fledgling space program. Now the moon may well serve as a gateway to further exploration. What does Apollo teach us for the next phase? What do we hope to learn from Artemis? and What is the Lunar Gateway?
In a presentation called "Lunar Legacy: The past and future of humans and the moon," these and other lunar questions will be answered by Dr. Aaron Coyner of Southwestern Oregon Community College Physics and Engineering Department as he guides a lunar discussion at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the Coos Bay Public Library.
Dr. Coyner also serves in the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Solar System Ambassadors Program. For more information, call the library at 541-269-1101.