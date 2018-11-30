COOS BAY — Richard Eutlain, Professor Emeritus of History and former director of the Center for the American West at the University of New Mexico will present "The Basques: Mystery People of the American West" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, in Coos Bay Public Library’s Myrtlewood Room.
Richard W. Etulain, a prize-winning historian specializing in the history of the American West will provide an introduction to the Euskaldunak and Amerikanuak, the Old World and American Basques.
As the son of a Spanish Basque immigrant father and a sod house frontier mother, Richard W. Etulain was reared on a sheep ranch in eastern Washington. After public schools in Washington State, he attended Northwest Nazarene College (now University) and graduated with high honors in history and English. He gained a master's and PhD from the University of Oregon. He taught at his alma mater, Idaho State University and University of New Mexico. While at UNM he edited the New Mexico Historical Review (1979-85) and later directed the Center for the American West (1989-2001).
This free program, sponsored by the Friends of Coos Bay Public Library is open to the public. For more information, call 541-269-1101 or visit www.coosbaylibrary.org. The library is located at 525 Anderson Avenue.