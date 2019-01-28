NORTH BEND — There will be a free class on raising chickens presented by 4-H’s Pat Furay who will teach the essentials at the North Bend Public Library from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5.
This class will be an overview to guide for those interested to help in the selection of and raising of backyard chickens. Topics covered will include: choosing a breed of chicken to fit needs for egg production; laws and stewardship for keeping chickens; tools and equipment needed along with coop and pens; feeding, and the health and diseases people may encounter while raising chickens.
Furay is from Coquille. She is a 4-H poultry leader also was appointed recently named the Coos County Fair Poultry Barn superintendent.
This program is part of North Bend Public Library's DIY series that will run through March. Other programs fitting this theme include the monthly “Yarn & Other Fibers” crafting hour held the first Thursday of every month at 4 p.m., and a lecture on March 16 by local author Jan MacKell Collins on women’s history in the American West.
For more information about this event and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400 or see their website at http://northbendoregon.us/library.