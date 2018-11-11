CHARLESTON — Author, activist and witch, Danielle Dulsky will lead a workshop titled Holy Wild Word-Witchery noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at Amethyst & Alchemy, 63357 Boat Basin Road in Charleston.
In this experience, Dulsky will introduce the “practical magick” tools of writing and storytelling as integral part of spell-craft and everyday rituals. Participants will engage in personal mythwork (writing their own stories) as a form of manifestation magick. The workshop will cost $30. Registration is required and can be done by calling 541-266-7690 or or online at www.amethystandalchemy.com.
Book signing copies of Dulsky's most recent book, The Holy Wild: A Heathen Bible for the Untamed Woman will follow the workshop. The author will be available until 4 p.m.