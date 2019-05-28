NORTH BEND — Local gardener Rowan Keltz returns to the North Bend Public Library at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, to present a talk on Hügelkultur, a type of mound gardening. Attendees will learn how to utilize forest and garden debris to extend the growing and harvesting season. Use of Hügelkultur also may sequester carbon to help ameliorate climate change.
Rowan Keltz earned her master’s degree from the John T. Lyle Center for Regenerative Studies studying ecosystems and land management methods utilized around the world and throughout human history. Rowan has been gardening for over sixty years and has created many different styles of gardens. As a member of the Coquille Valley Seed Community Rowan taps into a wealth of local resources for growing at the Coast, including people, seeds, soils and gardening tips. She happily shares plant starts, seeds and stories and her diverse knowledge with the community. She currently contributes a garden column to the Coquille The Sentinel while she is creating a new garden in Coos Bay to showcase her large collection of ornamental trees, shrubs and plants, a home orchard and a food security haven.