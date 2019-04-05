COOS BAY — The League of Women Voters of Coos County will sponsor an informational presentation on the proposed Jordan Cove Project, 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at the Egyptian Theater at 229 S Broadway in downtown Coos Bay. Speakers have been invited who will present factual information underlying the League’s opposition to the energy project.
Dr. William Robbins, Professor Emeritus from Oregon State University, will be joined by local experts and scientists who will discuss safety and economic concerns, and how the project’s construction and operation will influence the community and activities in and around the estuary. The public is invited to attend and will have the opportunity to ask questions.