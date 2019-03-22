YACHATS — The Ladies Yacht Club, the longest running service club in Lincoln County, will hold their 17th annual Spring Bazaar March 22-23 and March 29-30. The Bazaar will be held at the clubhouse located at 286 W Third and Pontiac, in Yachats. Hours will be the same Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
All the handmade crafts and baked goods are created by club members. They will hold their annual quilt raffle, tickets $1 and proceeds will go to support their scholarship fund. The 90th anniversary edition of the Yachats Ladies Club Pie Cookbook also will be available. Proceeds will go toward community projects including the Library's Summer Reading Program.
Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday pie will be available for $4 a slice, coffee or tea for $1, and then starting at 11 a $7 lunch will be available. Pie and lunch will be served till it's gone.