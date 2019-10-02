Movies and classical music have always been companions. Players of the mighty Wurlitzer played the gallop from the William Tell overture every time riders appeared on the silent screen.
Nighttime mood was set using either “Claire de Lune” by Debussy or Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata.” Local music supporters can hear both of these in the upcoming Coos Community Concert Association concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Egyptian Theatre in Coos Bay. Pianist, Alina Kiryayeva from the Ukraine will play those two works as well as many other classical pieces used in movies.
Kiryayeva will play several pieces that were were used in American movies to evoke a continental atmosphere in a film. These will include Franz Liszt’s “Spanish Rhapsody” and ‘Hungarian Rhapsody.”
Walt Disney made the first “Fantasia” movie using classical music throughout. Alina Kiryayeva will play the “Andante maestoso” from Tchaikovsky’s ballet, “The Nutcracker Suite,” otherwise known as “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.”
Mozart’s “Turkish March” reflects the fascination of the Viennese with the Turks after the great siege of the city by the Ottoman Empire. The brisk march allowed movie directors to emphasize movement in their films.
A native of the Ukraine, Ms. Kiryayeva performed her first solo recital at age 8 and her solo debut with an orchestra at the age of 11. She was the First Prize winner of the Senigallia International Competition, Italy. She was honored by the Ukrainian President, Leonid Kravchuk, with the State Award for Achievements in Arts, and is one of very few classical pianists that completed both Bachelor and Master degrees at The Juilliard School of Music on full scholarship.
Ms. Kiryayeva will give brief descriptions of each work during her performance and explain how the piece was used by movie directors in a particular film.
Tickets are available at the door for $30 for this concert or $60 for all four community concerts: Alina Kiryayeva, Oct. 5; the Maxwell String Quartet from Scotland, Feb. 3; the Beach Boys Tribute, Mar. 18; the Sons of Serendip, a jazz woodwind group, April 2.
There's also a special student rate of only $10 for this concert. Tickets can also be purchased at Farrs’ Hardware. For more information go to the CCCCA website at www.cccca.net.