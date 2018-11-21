CHARLESTON — This self-proclaimed gypsy artist has settled down, right here in our little community. Kim Kimerling does it all, at least has done nearly everything. He's an actor, teacher, painter, and sculptor.
In July, Kimerling relocated to Charleston, Ore. from the valley. He said he "was tired of Roseburg." His son suggested being near the ocean and that was that.
He's lived all over.
"I taught at the University of Nigeria, the Navajo Reservation, Belize and various other states," he said, adding "from kindergarten through university."
"I've taught art for almost 50 years. That's what paid the bills." He paused and continued with, "Hope for a sale."
At 87, his son told him, "'This is your last stop before you go in the ground.'"
One of the deciding factors beside the ocean was Coos Art Museum.
He had been here back in the '70s.
"I am Bahá'í ," he said of his faith. "I was an assistant and my area was a good part of Oregon because back then there weren't too many of us. And so I was spending a lot of time up here, because I had three communities that were Bahá'í ."
He heard about it back in 1958 when he was in Lewiston, Idaho at his first teaching job. One of his students invited him to a "fireside" and that was his introduction to the faith, which is all over the world.
He and his son aren't completely unpacked yet. He would rather paint. Two U-Hauls full is a bit overwhelming. He hasn't missed most of his stuff, well because he would rather paint.
Kimerling joined the Bay Area Artists Association as soon as he got here. If you get a chance to see the BAAA's current exhibition at Southwestern Oregon Community College in the Eden Hall Gallery, you will find some of his work. It won't be there much longer though. The annual Student Art Sale kicks off Dec. 3.
If you would like to see some of Kimerling's work he will be holding a Holiday Artist's Studio event from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 1. His studio is located in Charleston at 64294 Penny Road off Kellogg.
You will find paintings, mixed media, pottery, prints, collage, sculpture and art books among his pieces. His inspiration comes from just living, he finds it everywhere. Currently it's crows.
It's good to have another amazing artist join the ranks of our local talent.