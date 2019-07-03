COOS BAY — The Bay Area Hospital, Kids’ Hope Center has announced that Gib’s RV Superstore has donated a new trailer to use as a raffle item with proceeds to benefit the Center.
The Kids’ Hope Center is the Child Abuse Intervention Center for Coos County and operates almost entirely on grants and private donations. Coos County has one of the highest rates of abuse per capita in the state of Oregon.
The raffle is for a 2018 20-foot Starcraft Comet Mini 16KS trailer valued at $20,417. Tickets are $10 each and the drawing will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Gib’s. Tickets can be purchased at: Gib’s RV Superstore; Oregon Pacific Bank; Bay Area Hospital Gift Shop, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m.-noon; and during the July 5 Coos Bay Wine Walk, and Aug. 2 at 7 Devils Brewing Co.
Bandon residents will have an opportunity to purchase raffle tickets at the Bandon Chamber of Commerce July 8-12, when the trailer will be on display at the Bandon Visitor Center parking lot.
For additional information and other locations, call Kids’ Hope Center at 541-266-8806.
One of the valuable services available in the community for children who have been abused has been the Kids’ Hope Center, formerly the Child Abuse Intervention Center. At the Center, children who may have been abused are interviewed in a “kid friendly” and trauma informed environment to determine if they have been the victim of abuse and to help obtain for them the services they need to overcome the abuse and associated trauma. Last year in Coos County, 350 children were interviewed and received services through the Center. Statistics show that most abuse goes unreported.
Bay Area Hospital offers this important community service as a part of the full range of services provided to South Coast residents. It aligns with the hospital's mission “to improve the health of our community every day." It is the desire of Bay Area Hospital to increase not only the emergency response services as a result of child abuse but an increased focus on prevention and education.